North Korea says it test-fired strategic cruise missile for ‘nuclear deterrence’

North Korea on Friday said that it conducted a strategic cruise missile launch drill in the West Sea as part of its "nuclear deterrence" strategy.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who oversaw the drill on Wednesday alongside Gen. Kim Jong Sik and Jang Chang Ha, described the country's "powerful striking ability" as the ultimate form of deterrence and defense.

He also stressed that it is North Korea's responsibility to "permanently defend" the nation with a "reliable nuclear shield by getting more thorough battle readiness of nuclear force and full preparedness for their use."

According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the drill was conducted "to inform the enemies, who are seriously violating the security environment of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and fostering and escalating the confrontation environment, of the Korean People's Army counterattack capability in any space and the readiness of its various nuke operation means."

KCNA reported that the drill also aimed to demonstrate "the reliability of the state nuclear deterrence" and ensure the army remains prepared for "their sudden firing mission."

During the drill, missiles flew along an oval trajectory covering 1,587 kilometers (986 miles) over approximately 133 minutes before striking their designated targets with precision, according to the report.