CHINA QUESTIONS EXISTENCE OF TAIWANS DEFENSE MINISTRY

China Thursday questioned the existence of Taiwan's Defense Ministry following reports from Taiwan that over 40 military aircraft were detected Thursday around Taiwan.

"How come the Taiwan region has a 'Ministry of National Defense'?" Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said at a news conference, adding the matter is unrelated to foreign affairs, as reported by state media.

Taiwan had said that 45 Chinese military aircraft, with 34 of them crossing the median line and entering Taipei's central and southwestern air defense identification zone, alongside 15 ships, were detected around Taiwan Island up to this morning.

Four Chinese Coast Guard vessels Tuesday reportedly also entered Taiwan's territorial waters off Kinmen before Taiwan Coast Guard ships drove them out.

Separately, China's Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian Thursday told Taiwan: "We will come and get you, sooner or later," following a report about Taipei's Han Kuang 41 military exercise's length of live-fire phase significantly increased and nearly 3,000 reserve troops were being mobilized this year.

Han Kuang exercises are held annually by Taipei in order to prepare for combat scenarios.

Wu highlighted that Taiwan is an "internal affair" notwithstanding any "external interference," adding that the US wants to "contain" Beijing with Taiwan "conniving at risky and provocative activities of the ruling authorities for 'Taiwan independence,'" which will "backfire."

The spokesman also accused Taipei of "soliciting US support for independence" and "resisting unification by force."

China considers Taiwan, which has maintained its independence since 1949, as its "breakaway" province.