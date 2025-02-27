Beijing says US 'attempts' to sow discord between Russia and China futile

As Washington and Moscow advance talks to improve bilateral relations, China on Thursday said any US "attempts" to sow discord between China and Russia will be futile, Chinese state media reported.

In response to media inquiries over US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's concerns about China-Russia relations in an interview, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said the relationship between Moscow and Beijing is not influenced by any third party.

The development strategies and foreign policies of China and Russia are long-term, and no matter how the international situation changes, China-Russia relations will continue to progress, the spokesman said. The US' attempt to sow discord between China and Russia is completely futile, he added.

Rubio, in an interview with Breitbard News, said closer ties between China and Russia could pose a problem for the US.

US President Donald Trump's recent advance of negotiations with Russia has been seen by some analysts as an attempt to split Moscow from Beijing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin declared a "no limits" partnership days before the 2022 Ukraine war.

Xi's government has also praised Russia for holding talks with Washington over ending the now over three-year-long war in Ukraine.

Earlier this week, the Chinese and Russian leaders discussed bilateral cooperation and Moscow's contacts with Washington.