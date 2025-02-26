Western tourists cross into North Korea for first time in 5 years

Western tourists last week crossed into North Korea for the first time in five years, according to social media posts by Koryo Tours.

The tourists visited Rason, one of North Korea's least visited and hardest-to-reach areas, last Thursday, it said. Koryo Tours is one of the few agencies that take foreigners on trips to North Korea

North Korea reopened its touristic border city of Rason near China earlier this month after it was closed in 2020 at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tourists are not yet allowed to enter Pyongyang.

"In January 2020 the North Korean border closed to all tourism. As of 20th February 2025, Rason Special Economic Area in the far north of the DPRK has officially opened for tourism," Koryo Tours announced on its website Feb.14 for aspiring tourists.













