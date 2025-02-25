 Contact Us
North Korea slams US, Japan, France over recent joint naval drill

North Korea condemned the US, Japan, and France over their recent joint naval drill, accusing them of attempting to revive militaristic invasion ambitions. The state-run KCNA also criticized Japan for threatening regional stability and creating a new conflict dynamic in the Asia-Pacific.

Published February 25,2025
North Korea slammed the US, Japan, and France on Tuesday over a recent joint naval drill, calling it an attempt "to revive their militaristic invasion ambitions."

In a commentary, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) also accused Japan of "threatening the balance of power in the Asia-Pacific region and creating a new conflict structure."

The joint exercise was conducted by the three allies earlier this month in waters near the Philippines, involving American and French aircraft carriers and a Japanese warship.

"The reality of deploying a de facto Japanese aircraft carrier to a distant location unrelated to its defense-only posture and joining forces with foreign invasion forces indicates that militarists' overseas invasion ambitions have entered an implementation state," the KCNA said.