South Korean police raid ex-interior minister’s home, offices in martial law probe

South Korean police raided the home and offices of former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min on Tuesday over his alleged role in President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived imposition of martial law, according to media reports.

Lee has been accused of trying to cut off power and water to media outlets critical of Yoon after the president declared martial law on Dec. 3, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Testifying as a witness last week at Yoon's impeachment trial, Lee denied that the president had given him such orders.

The Constitutional Court will hold the ninth hearing of Yoon's impeachment trial later in the day as the case has entered in its final phase.

That will leave only one additional hearing Thursday before proceedings wrap up and each side is asked to present their final statements, according to the agency.

Yoon is under criminal investigation for abuse of power and leading an insurrection, making him the first sitting president to be arrested. He is also subject to a travel ban.

Suspended from office since Dec. 14, when parliament voted to impeach him, Yoon's case is now before the Constitutional Court, which has up to six months to decide whether to remove him from office or to reinstate him.





