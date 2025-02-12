China says it tracked passage of US ships through Taiwan Strait

China on Wednesday said it tracked the passage of US ships through the Taiwan Strait, a Chinese Defense Ministry statement said.

This was the first transit through the Taiwan Strait by US ships since President Donald Trump took office last month.

Li Xi, a spokesman for the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Command, said that the PLA tracked and monitored two US ships that passed through the Taiwan Strait from Monday to Wednesday and maintained vigilance throughout the process.

It identified US ships as the destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG-114) and the oceanographic survey ship USNS Bowditch.

"The US' actions sent the wrong signals and increased security risks. The troops of the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command remain on high alert at all times to resolutely safeguard China's sovereignty and security, as well as regional peace and stability," Li said.

Taiwan's Defense Ministry also confirmed the passage, stating that the ships sailed through the Taiwan Strait from north to south starting Monday.

"During the passage through the strait, the national army had full control of the developments in the surrounding sea and airspace, and the situation was normal," the ministry said in a brief statement.

Separately, navies of the US, Australia and New Zealand jointly conducted a link exercise, a coordinated maneuvering exercise, and various other combined operations in the disputed South China Sea on Feb. 6-7, a US Navy statement said.





