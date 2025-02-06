CHINAS XI HOSTS BRUNEI SULTAN, THAI PREMIER FOR TALKS IN BEIJING

China's President Xi Jinping on Thursday hosted the sultan of Brunei and Thailand's prime minister in Beijing.

During his meeting with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah, Xi said: "Building a China-Brunei community with a shared future opens a new chapter for bilateral relations," according to a statement from China's Foreign Ministry on X.

"May the two countries always stand as good neighbors linked by the sea, good friends with mutual trust, and good partners for common development," Xi added.

The Brunei sultan is on a state visit to China where he will also attend the opening ceremony of the Asian Games on Friday.

Meanwhile, Xi also received Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Beijing.

Paetongtarn said Thailand is willing to strengthen law enforcement cooperation with China and other neighboring countries, and take resolute and effective measures to crack down on cross-border crimes including online gambling and telecom fraud, according to the Xinhua news agency.

"The two sides should build on past achievements and work hand in hand to deliver more solid progress in the building of the China-Thailand community with a shared future," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

