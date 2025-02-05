South Korean acting president warns DeepSeek can reshape industrial landscape

South Korea's acting President Choi Sang-mok said Wednesday that Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot DeepSeek has emerged as a "fresh shock," which could reshape the global industrial landscape.

"A Chinese company recently unveiled its AI (artificial intelligence) model, DeepSeek R1, to deliver high performance at a low cost. This has come as a fresh shock," Choi said during a meeting with ministers, according to Seoul-based Yonhap News.

The latest model, according to him, would not only intensify global AI competition but also extend its impact to other software sectors, further complicating competition for the country's core technologies.

Choi emphasized the need for "swift" government countermeasures after a careful review of the current state of key industries, such as semiconductors, batteries, automobiles, shipping and steel, to meet the challenges posed by the new AI model.

He said the government will provide strong and rapid support in this regard.

As part of its response, the government plans to launch a new 34 trillion won ($23.4 billion) fund within the state-run Korea Development Bank to support cutting-edge technologies, including AI and semiconductor advancements.

In a related development, Australia has ordered the public to delete DeepSeek from all government-issued devices, as the government implements an immediate ban.

The direction from the Home Affairs Department follows "risk and threat information" from Australia's intelligence agencies — with authorities stating that DeepSeek poses an unacceptable risk to Australian government technology, local broadcaster SBS News reported.






