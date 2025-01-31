SOUTH KOREA CONDEMNS NORTH KOREAN LEADERS VOW TO BOLSTERING NUCLEAR SHIELD

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (C) inspecting a nuclear material production site and nuclear weapons laboratory, at an unknown location in North Korea (AFP Photo)

South Korea on Friday condemned the latest statement by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to bolster nuclear shield during his visit to a uranium enrichment facility earlier this week, Yonhap news reported.

South Korean Unification Ministry's deputy spokesman Kim In-ae said the international community will never accept Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.

"South Korea and the United States as well as the international community have held a firm and concurred posture about the goal of North Korea's complete denuclearization," the spokesperson told a press briefing.

She called on Pyongyang to immediately stop its nuclear development program and accept Seoul's offer for denuclearization talks.

On Wednesday, North Korean media reported that the leader inspected a nuclear material production base and a nuclear weapons institute, stressing that bolstering the nuclear shield is "indispensable" to counter "hostile countries," and describing 2025 as a critical year for his country.

In September last year, North Korea publicly disclosed a uranium enrichment facility for the first time when Kim visited it and called for the expansion of nuclear capabilities.