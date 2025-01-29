NORTH KOREAS KIM WANTS TO STRENGTHEN NUCLEAR SHIELD

News Asia North Korea's Kim wants to strengthen nuclear shield

North Korea's Kim wants to strengthen nuclear shield

DPA ASIA Published January 29,2025

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (AFP Photo)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for the country's nuclear shield to be strengthened as he visited a nuclear material production facility, state-controlled KCNA news agency reported on Wednesday.



North Korea's security situation makes it "indispensable" to constantly strengthen the country's nuclear shield, KCNA reported Kim as saying.



The report does not provide any precise information about where the facility Kim visited is nor about when the visit took place.



On Tuesday, a US government representative confirmed for the first time that President Donald Trump would continue to pursue the goal of completely disarming North Korea of its nuclear weapons during his second term in office.



"President Trump will pursue the complete denuclearization of North Korea, just as he did in his first term," South Korean news agency Yonhap quoted National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes as saying.



During his first term in office as US president, Trump pursued an unconventional North Korea policy that went from threats to direct diplomacy with Kim.



The two met three times: first in Singapore, then in Hanoi, and finally at the demarcation line between North and South Korea in June 2019. Despite these efforts, there was no agreement on North Korea's denuclearization.























