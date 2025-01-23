Pakistani premier conveys condolences to Turkish president over hotel fire

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over a fire at a ski resort hotel in northern Türkiye which killed 78 people and injured 51.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, in a phone call, Sharif conveyed his deepest condolences over the loss of lives in the fire.

"The entire Pakistani nation was saddened by this news and was praying for the departed souls and for the speedy recovery of those injured," he said.

Sharif assured Erdoğan that the people of Pakistan stand in full solidarity with their brothers and sisters in Türkiye in their hour of grief.

He also lauded the swift response by Turkish authorities in dealing with the fire and offered to extend any assistance that may be needed in this regard.

Erdoğan thanked Sharif for this kind gesture, saying it shows the strong fraternal bonds between the two countries and reflects their common desire to strengthen these ties to their mutual benefit, according to a statement.

Separately, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, in a message of condolences to his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, expressed deep sorrow over the incident.

"I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish a swiftest recovery to those who were injured. I would also like to convey my heartfelt sympathies to the people and government of Türkiye," Iwaya said.

The pre-dawn blaze erupted Tuesday at Bolu's Kartalkaya Ski Resort Hotel and spread quickly.

Seventeen of the injured have been discharged from hospital while one remains in intensive care, Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu told reporters.