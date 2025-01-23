12 killed as fire rumor triggers panic on Indian train, forcing passengers to jump

 Contact Us
Twelve passengers died in Maharashtra after jumping onto tracks during fire panic and being hit by another train. Authorities are aiding the injured.

Published January 23,2025
At least 12 train passengers were killed in the western Indian state of Maharashtra after they were hit by another train when they jumped onto railway tracks following panic about a fire, officials said Wednesday.

Dattatraya Karale, a top police officer said others several were also injured in the Maharashtra's Jalgaon district.

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said some passengers from the Pushpak Express jumped onto the adjacent track after rumors spread about the fire.

"Instructions have been given to the concerned administration to immediately shift the injured to the hospital and provide them with proper treatment," he wrote on X.

Railways officials said those who jumped were hit by another express train.

Home Minister Amit Shah termed the incident as "sad" and said the local administration is providing help to those who were injured.