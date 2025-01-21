JAPANS FUJI TV FACES BOYCOTT OVER SEXUAL MISCONDUCT SCANDAL

This photo taken on January 17, 2025 shows the logo of the Japanese television station Fuji Television Network displayed on the company's head office building at Odaiba district in Tokyo. (AFP)

Several major businesses announced Monday that they are boycotting Japan's Fuji TV, which is embroiled in a sexual misconduct scandal involving renowned TV host Masahiro Nakai.

Leading companies, including automakers Nissan and Toyota and cosmetics firm Kao, have withdrawn advertisements from Fuji TV programs, according to Kyodo News Agency.

"We are currently replacing commercials to the extent possible. As for the future, we will decide by closely watching the situation," Nissan said, confirming the removal of ads from several programs.

In response, Fuji TV issued an apology, stating: "We apologize for the inconvenience caused to many advertisers and advertising agencies. We will refrain from disclosing details of our sales operations."

Tokyo Broadcasting System Television Inc. (TBS) also announced that it would end a program featuring Nakai and replace him with a new host. The network further committed to investigating whether similar incidents had occurred among its own employees.

The controversy began in December when the Japanese weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun reported allegations of nonconsensual sexual activity during a dinner attended only by Nakai and an unnamed woman. The dinner, initially planned for Fuji TV employees, allegedly concluded with an out-of-court settlement of 90 million yen (approximately $577,000) paid by Nakai to the woman.

Fuji TV's president issued an apology Friday and announced plans for an internal investigation.

The company also denied claims that a Fuji TV employee arranged the dinner, asserting the individual "neither arranged nor was aware of it."