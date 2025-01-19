Houthis claim 4 US airstrikes target Yemeni capital Sanaa

The Houthi group in Yemen announced early Sunday that the US conducted four airstrikes on the Yemeni capital Sanaa.

The group's media outlet Al-Masirah said: "Four US airstrikes targeted the Al-Azraqeen area, north of the Yemeni capital, Sanaa."

No immediate details were provided regarding the aftermath of the airstrikes, and there was no immediate statement from the US on the Houthi report.

The Houthis have targeted Israeli cargo ships or ones linked with Tel Aviv in the Red Sea with missiles and drones in a show of support for the Gaza Strip, where nearly 47,000 people have been killed in Israel's genocidal war since October 2023.

Since early 2024, a coalition led by the US has been carrying out airstrikes that it said target Houthi locations in Yemen in response to the group's Red Sea attacks, with occasional retaliation from the Houthis.











