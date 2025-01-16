Impeached South Korean president refuses to face questioning on 2nd day of detention

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol Thursday remained in custody in the capital Seoul but refused to attend questioning over his short-lived martial law.

Yoon "is not well and fully explained his position yesterday so there is nothing more to be interrogated about," Yun Gap-geun, the suspended president's lawyer, told Yonhap news agency.

The 63-year-old embattled leader was detained on Wednesday from his residence in Seoul by a joint team of investigators led by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.

He was questioned by the anti-graft body for over 10 hours but remained mum before being transferred to Seoul Detention Center where he remains detained until further court order which is expected to come by Friday.

According to the anti-graft body, Yoon's lawyer notified the agency that he would not attend the questioning today which was rescheduled to afternoon after initial delays.

Yoon faces charges of insurrection, treason and abuse of power over his Dec. 3 decree to impose martial law which was quickly overturned by parliament that night.

However, the president defended martial law after he was detained, saying in a Facebook post that it was "not a crime."

His lawyers yesterday appealed to a court to review the legality of Yoon's detention.



