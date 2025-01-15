South Korean investigators reach presidency, face resistance to arrest impeached President Yoon

South Korean investigators escalated efforts early Wednesday to execute the arrest warrant against impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol, Yonhap News reported.

Some 3000 police personnel were deployed to secure access to the presidential residence in Seoul to detain Yoon, who has refused to give himself in.

However, the presidential security service blocked the execution of the arrest warrant, and the standoff continued when the last reports came in.

The authorities previously failed to detain Yoon on Jan. 3 due to security blockades, but now a large-scale operation is underway.

Tensions are high as thousands of Yoon's supporters rallied outside his residence, with People Power Party lawmakers forming a human chain to block the arrest. As Yoon's defense team says the arrest warrant is "invalid," the presidential security team is blocking the execution of the arrest.

Police estimates placed the crowd at 6,500 while additional bus barriers were installed by the presidential security service to fortify the residence.

Earlier in the day, the Constitutional Court held its first hearing on Yoon's impeachment trial. The former president, however, did not appear, leading to an adjournment within four minutes.

Yoon faces charges of insurrection and treason linked to his declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, which was quickly overturned by the National Assembly.