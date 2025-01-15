China bans 7 US companies, adds them to ‘unreliable entity’ list

Beijing has designated at least seven US companies as "unreliable entities," after a similar move in early January by Washington to list Chinese entities allegedly tied to its military.

The Commerce Ministry said in a statement late Tuesday that the companies are banned from China-related commercial activities and investing in China, and their chief executives are banned from entering or working in China.

The companies were banned for selling arms to Taiwan, which Beijing considers its "breakaway province."

The list of banned companies includes Inter-Coastal Electronics, System Studies & Simulation, IronMountain Solutions, Applied Technologies Group, Axient, Anduril Industries, and Maritime Tactical Systems.

"These seriously violate the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, interfere in China's internal affairs, and undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity," said the ministry.

In early January, the US added leading Chinese companies such as Tencent Holdings, a social media and gaming powerhouse, and CATL, the world's leading battery manufacturer, to expand its list of entities allegedly tied to the People's Liberation Army.

Washington's designation does not impose instant bans but could hurt the firms' reputation. It serves as a warning to US businesses about the risks of working with them and could push the US Treasury to consider sanctions. The list, updated annually and currently including 134 companies, identifies Chinese firms believed to operate directly or indirectly within the US while allegedly supporting Beijing's military agenda.



