North Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles off east coast: South Korea

North Korea launched several suspected short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea, South Korea said Tuesday.

South Korea's military said it detected the launch at about 9.30 a.m. local time (0030GMT) from the Ganggye area in the North's Jagang province, according to Seoul-based Yonhap News.

"In preparation against additional launches, our military has strengthened our monitoring and vigilance while closely sharing information on the North Korean missile with the US and Japanese sides and maintaining a full readiness posture," the military was quoted as saying.

Tuesday's launch marked the second one this year, after North Korea tested an intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile on Jan. 6 to "counter security threats" it faces.





