4 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

Four Palestinians were killed and many others injured on Saturday in Israeli airstrikes targeting Gaza City, officials and sources said.

A medical source told Anadolu that three Palestinians were killed and others injured in an airstrike on an apartment near Al-Kanz Mosque in Al-Rimal neighborhood, west of Gaza City.

Another Palestinian was killed and several others wounded in a strike on an apartment in Al-Zeitoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City, according to the civil defense teams.

Meanwhile, Gaza's civil defense announced the suspension of operations by several fire and rescue vehicles due to a lack of maintenance supplies and spare parts.

In a statement, the service said Israeli forces "have destroyed most of the equipment and spare parts available in the local market which previously met the minimal maintenance needs of our vehicles. They have also destroyed our stockpile of repair supplies."

The civil defense called on international and regional humanitarian groups to urgently provide the supplies before all operations break down.

The organization warned that it coud "exacerbate the crisis and significantly hinder our teams' ability to respond to citizens' calls."

The Israeli army has killed over 46,000 people, mostly women and children, in Gaza since an October 2023 Hamas border incursion.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

