Taiwanese military holds maritime drill

The Taiwanese military held a maritime drill on Thursday ahead of the new Lunar Year.

The Defense Ministry said the military demonstrated missile corvettes and boats launching "urgent strikes on maritime targets, while the new rescue ship Da Wu showcased its agility and rescue capabilities."

It was the third day of the drill that is held annually before the Lunar Year, which usually begins at the end of January.

Taipei said it also detected at least 11 military jets of the Chinese military and nine naval vessels around the island, which sits across the Taiwan Strait south of mainland China.

China views Taiwan as a "breakaway province" despite Taipei having governed itself since 1949. Beijing has vowed to reunify the island, including by force if necessary.