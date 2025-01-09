81 lawmakers intend to vote for Joseph Aoun in presidential bid: Lebanon

As the parliamentary session for electing a long awaited president for Lebanon is scheduled on Thursday, 81 lawmakers representing different parties and blocs voiced support to Joseph Aoun, the country's army commander, placing him as the most likely candidate to take the position.

The initial parliamentary session for electing a president, however, requires a candidate to secure 86 votes.

On the top of the parties that voiced support for Aoun are the Lebanese Forces party, the Democratic Gathering bloc, the Independent Parliamentarians bloc, and the Independent National bloc, all of which secured 81 votes, placing Aoun as the leading candidate.

The Free Patriotic Movement holds 13 seats, and the Shia blocs, including Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, with 15 seats to each, did not voice support to Aoun, and are yet to decide for their candidate in the presidential bid.

After President Michel Aoun's term ended on Oct. 31, 2022, Lebanon's parliament failed to elect a new president during 12 sessions.

The presidential seat has remained vacant for over two years, during which Lebanon's political and security landscape has been significantly impacted by escalating conflicts with Israel.

Following the cease-fire between Lebanon and Israel on Nov. 28, 2024, Speaker Nabih Berri scheduled the 13th session for Jan. 9.