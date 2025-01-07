53 DEAD IN POWERFUL EARTHQUAKE IN CHINAS TIBET REGION

The death toll due to a strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday that struck China's southern Tibet region climbed to 53, state media reported.

Around 62 others were injured, according to the state-run Xinhua News.

The earthquake struck the city of Xigaze in the Xizang Autonomous Region, local name for Tibet, at 9.05 a.m. local time (0105GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

Local government officials are reaching out to various townships to assess the impact of the quake while the Chinese military has deployed drone to survey the epicenter after of the earthquake.

Separately, the US Geological Survey recorded the magnitude as 7.1.

China's President Xi Jinping has directed authorities to take "all-out" rescue efforts to search and rescue trapped people.

The western theater command of People's Liberation Army has readied its disaster relief emergency plan consisting of transport, medical planes, helicopters, and ground forces to assist with relief operations.