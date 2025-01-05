Houthis report 3 US-UK airstrikes target northwestern Yemen

The Yemeni Houthi group said Sunday that the American-British coalition had carried out three airstrikes on their stronghold city of Saada in northwestern Yemen.

"The American-British aggression aircraft launched three raids in eastern Saada," reported Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV.

The channel gave no further details about the location of the strikes or their consequences, and there was no immediate comment from the US or Britain.

Saada, considered the Houthi group's main stronghold, shares a land border with Saudi Arabia.

The Houthis, in solidarity with Gaza, which has been facing a genocidal Israeli war since October 2023, have targeted Israeli cargo ships or ones linked with Tel Aviv in the Red Sea with missiles and drones, vowing to continue operations until the attacks on the enclave end.

Since the beginning of 2024, a coalition led by the US has been carrying out airstrikes that it said target Houthi locations in Yemen in response to the group's Red Sea attacks. They have been occasionally met with retaliation from the Houthis.

With the intervention of Washington and London and escalating tensions, the Houthis announced that they consider all American and British ships military targets.










