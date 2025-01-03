YOONS ARREST WARRANT SUSPENDED

South Korea's Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) decided Friday to suspend the execution of an arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, local media reported.

Earlier, investigators from the CIO entered Yeol's residence in Seoul to execute a warrant for his detention following his failed attempt last month to impose martial law, according to Yonhap News.

They were blocked by a military unit inside the presidential residence compound, however, said Yonhap.

They decided it was impossible to go ahead today with the arrest warrant and have left the premises.

In recent days, thousands of supporters have gathered near the residence to protest Yoon's impeachment and prevent his arrest. Some have been forcibly removed by police.





