Fog disrupts flights, trains in northern India

Flight and train services in northern India experienced disruptions on Friday due to severe weather conditions.

Officials reported that dozens of flights in New Delhi and other northern states were delayed as dense fog led to low visibility in the capital.

Delhi International Airport Ltd., which operates the airport, stated early Friday that while takeoffs and landings continued, flights not equipped with CAT III navigation systems could be impacted.

CAT III facilities enable aircraft to operate in low-visibility conditions.

"Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," the statement read.

According to local reports from Press Trust of India, over 100 flights were delayed at Delhi Airport on Friday morning due to the weather.

An official from Chandigarh, a city in northern India, informed Anadolu that several flights were delayed due to the adverse weather conditions.

The Indian Weather Department reported that visibility at Delhi's Palam station dropped to zero meters on Friday morning.

In its Thursday forecast, the department had predicted that dense fog and cold conditions would persist in parts of Northwest and central India over the next 24 hours.

Additionally, Indian Railways officials in New Delhi said in a statement that more than 50 trains were delayed due to foggy weather on Friday.