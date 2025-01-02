S.Korean police raid airport, others locations to probe air crash

Police investigators carry items from the Muan office of the Busan Regional Office of Aviation into an elevator at Muan International Airport, South Korea, 02 January 2025. (EPA Photo)

The South Korean police Thursday raided several places and are conducting search and seizure operations as part of a probe into Sunday's deadly air crash which killed 179 people.

The police teams raided offices in the capital Seoul, Muan International Airport, 288 kilometers (179 miles) southwest of the capital, the office of Jeju Air and other locations, Yonhap News reported.

A search warrant was issued after the deadly air crash on Sunday involving Boeing 737-800 plane of Jeju Air which flew from Thailand and crashed on belly-landing at Muan International Airport, located near a known habitat of migrating birds in the South Jeolla province.

Only two flight attendants were rescued alive from the tail end of the 737-800 plane, manufactured by Boeing.

Police have filed charges of professional negligence resulting in death.

Investigators from South Korea, the US as well as Boeing are searching for the cause of the air crash.

The pilot of the crashed plane had reportedly said the plane was hit by a bird but no definite cause has yet been established.

According to data, the plane had made 13 flights within 48 hours before the tragedy, and all of its three landing gears malfunctioned on Sunday.

After making a round over the airport, the plane belly-landed at the airport, skidded off the runway, hitting a wall and exploding in flames.

Investigators are probing the significance of the wall which stood at the end of the runway at the airport which has been closed until Jan. 7.

The flight recorder of the plane was damaged and authorities are working to send it to the US for decryption.

South Korea has declared a seven-day national mourning over the tragedy, which was the deadliest crash in three decades, and the authorities have identified all victims and their remains were being given to their families.

Two of the victims were Thai nationals.