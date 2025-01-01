NORTH KOREAS KIM JONG UN ATTENDS NEW YEARS CELEBRATIONS, RECEIVES CARD FROM CHINAS XI

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Ju Ae attended New Year's celebrations including fireworks and an ice dancing display, state media KCNA reported on Wednesday.

Senior North Korean officials joined them in watching the events, state media photos showed. There was no mention of any speech by Kim.

KCNA also said that Kim received New Year's cards from many heads of state including the Chinese President, although it did not mention Xi Jinping by name nor disclose further details.

It also did not mention if Kim sent greetings to Xi.

The terse state media message contrasted with KCNA's description of Kim's exchange with Russian President Vladimir Putin the previous day, which said Kim had pledged to solidify the country's comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia in a letter to Putin.







