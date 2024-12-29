South Korean president defies summons in martial law probe for 4th time

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday again defied government investigators' summons who are probing events leading up to the short-lived Dec. 3 martial law, local media reported.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) said that Yoon did not appear for questioning at its office in Gwacheon, south of the capital Seoul, according to KBS World.

It was the fourth time Yoon, 63, refused to attend questioning from investigators.

Earlier, Yoon refused to attend summonses by the CIO on Dec. 18 and 25 and another such call by prosecutors.

A CIO official said Yoon's side has yet to submit any documents about his representatives for investigation or consult with security about the planned questioning.

Facing charges of insurrection and treason, he remains suspended from office after parliament impeached him on Dec. 14.

In the absence of Yoon, the state affairs are run by the vice premier and finance minister as acting president, Choi Sang-mok, after the recent impeachment of Prime Minister and acting President Han Duck-soo by parliament.

Han was impeached on Friday by parliament after he refused to appoint three judges to the Constitutional Court.

The impeachment motion also accused Han of involvement in a failed martial law declaration earlier this month, as well as his refusal to appoint special counsels to probe Yoon and his wife, Kim Keon-hee.