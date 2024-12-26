Japan Airlines hit by cyberattack, flight delays reported

A staff member of Japan Airlines helps customers at the Haneda airport in Tokyo, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, after the airlines said it was hit by a cyberattack. (AP Photo)

Japan Airlines (JAL) announced Thursday that a cyberattack disrupted its network systems, causing delays of up to an hour for 14 domestic flights and impacting some international operations.

The attack began around 7.25 a.m. (2225GMT Wednesday), prompting JAL to halt ticket sales for both domestic and international flights for the day.

Tickets already purchased remain valid.

JAL confirmed that it had temporarily shut down the compromised router and is working to identify the attack's source.

"Flight safety has not been affected," the airline stated, but operations like baggage check-in and boarding faced disruptions.

Japan's Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the incident, according to sources familiar with the matter.