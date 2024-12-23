Bird flu cases in South Korea rise to 14

South Korea has reported a fresh case of bird flu near capital Seoul, authorities said, taking the total number of cases to 14 in the country.

According to the Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Ministry, the highly pathogenic bird flu for the season was detected at a poultry farm in the Hwaseong area of the country's most populous Gyeonggi province.

The farm, which is raising 202 chickens and 67 wild geese, reported the case on Sunday, according to the Korea Joongang Daily.

Authorities have asked the farm owner to cull the affected chickens and wild geese.