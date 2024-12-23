Bangladesh asks India to extradite ex-Premier Hasina

Bangladesh on Monday asked India to facilitate the return of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Dhaka, state media reported.

"We sent a note verbal (diplomatic message) to the Indian government saying that the Bangladesh government wants her (Hasina) back here for the judicial process," Bangladesh's Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain told reporters in Dhaka, according to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangsta (BSS) news agency.

Hasina fled to India on Aug. 5 following a popular uprising against the atrocities and oppression during her 14-year rule.

More than 700 people, mostly youth, were killed during the student-led uprising.

An extradition treaty between Dhaka and New Delhi already exists, according to Home Affairs Adviser Lt. Gen. (retired) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.

"We have a prisoner exchange agreement with India. It will be carried out under that agreement," Chowdhury told reporters in Dhaka.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has been leading a transitional government since Hasina's ouster.