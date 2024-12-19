Israel strikes power plants, port, oil facility in Yemen

Israel launched airstrikes on power plants, a port and an oil facility in Yemen, marking an escalation in the conflict with Houthi fighters, reports said Thursday.

The Israeli military announced that the attacks targeted "military targets" linked to Houthi fighters after intercepting a missile launched towards Israel, according to Al Jazeera.

The Houthi-aligned Al-Masirah TV channel reported that the strikes hit two power plants in the Yemeni capital Sanaa and caused damage to an oil facility and the port of Hodeidah.

"The enemy launched four aggressive raids targeting the port…and two raids targeting the oil facility," Al Jazeera quoted the channel as saying.

The strikes came amid heightened tensions in the region as Yemen's ongoing war further involves external powers. No immediate casualties were reported following the attacks.

Israeli authorities have yet to provide details on the specific targets of the operation or the potential impact on civilians in the affected areas.







