US strikes Houthi command center in Yemen

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said Monday that its forces conducted a precision airstrike targeting a command-and-control facility operated by Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen's capital, Sana'a.

CENTCOM said the facility coordinated Houthi operations, including recent attacks on US Navy warships and merchant vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

It said the strike underscores its "commitment to protect U.S. and coalition personnel, regional partners, and international shipping."

The Red Sea, a crucial global trade route for oil and fuel shipments, has witnessed heightened tensions as Houthi forces target Israeli-linked cargo ships in solidarity with Gaza following intense Israeli attacks since Oct. 7, 2023.

In response to escalating threats, the US launched Operation Prosperity Guardian, a multinational effort to counter Houthi aggression.

Since early 2024, US-led airstrikes have targeted Houthi positions, though the group has occasionally retaliated with its own attacks.













