South Korean army chief arrested over role in martial law declaration

South Korea's Army Chief of Staff Park An-su, who served as martial law commander during President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived martial law declaration on Dec. 3, was arrested on Tuesday, Yonhap news agency reported.

A court had issued an arrest warrant for the commander on charges of playing a key role in an insurrection and abuse of power.

Park served for only a few hours as chief of Yoon's martial law command, which was disbanded when lawmakers overturned the president's decree. He had issued an order banning all political activity, including gatherings by the parliament.

Yoon was impeached by the National Assembly on Saturday.















