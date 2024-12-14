12 bodies found in Georgian ski resort of Gudauri

The lifeless bodies of 12 people were found in the dormitory of a restaurant operating in Gudauri ski resort in Georgia's Kazbegi municipality.

The bodies were found by the police in the dormitory of an Indian restaurant in Gudauri, the Georgian Interior Ministry said in a written statement.

According to the statement and preliminary investigations, no trauma was reported in the bodies, 11 of the dead were foreigners and one was a Georgian citizen.

The statement said that the possibility that a generator, which is thought to have been placed in the dormitory due to the power outage in the restaurant yesterday, caused the accidental deaths, and added that the investigation is ongoing.





