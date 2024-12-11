Taiwan says China flew 53 military aircraft around the island

Taiwan's Defense Ministry said that China flew at least 53 military aircraft around the island on Wednesday.

The ministry said in a statement that it detected 53 aircraft and 11 warships of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) as well as eight other vessels operating around Taiwan.

It said 23 of the aircraft crossed the median line in the Taiwan Strait and entered northern, southwestern and eastern air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

China, which considers Taiwan as its "breakaway province," does not acknowledge the median line nor the ADIZ.

The latest flight of military aircraft comes as China imposed airspace restrictions until Wednesday over waters on its eastern side, Taipei said, claiming that China deployed the largest naval fleet in waters surrounding the island since 1996.

Beijing has refused to comment on the claim.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of China's State Council, blasted Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) over its "attempt to seek 'Taiwan independence' through military means by recklessly squandering the hard-earned money of the Taiwan people."

She was referring to arms purchases by Taipei from the US.

"Such actions are akin to moths flying into a flame, leading to their own demise."

On accusations that Beijing was "using military threats" against Taipei, Zhu called such a statement from Taiwan a "fallacy and entirely misleading."

On the DPP making comparisons with a recent failed martial law attempt in South Korea, Zhu said: "The DPP presents a facade of democracy while engaging in real dictatorship, creating a 'green terror' environment on the Taiwan island."

Following the failed attempt by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to impose martial law on Dec. 3, the DPP posted on social media that Taiwan's legislature was facing a situation akin to the one that led Yoon to make the move.

The post was subsequently removed from social media platforms and the party later shared a new post distancing itself from the martial law comparison.

Taiwan's parliament, known as the Legislative Yuan, is dominated by opposition parties, which has posed a challenge to the administration of President William Lai Ching-te.







