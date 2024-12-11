South Korean police raid President Yoon’s office over failed martial law declaration

South Korean police raided the office of President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday as a probe widens into his failed attempt to impose martial law.

"Raids were also being conducted at the offices of the Seoul Metropolitan Police and the National Assembly Police Guards," the police said in a statement.

Yoon imposed martial law on the night of Dec. 3, but 190 lawmakers rushed to parliament and passed a motion to lift it, forcing him to rescind the decision.

It triggered a political crisis with calls on Yoon to resign.

The 63-year-old president faces charges of treason and insurrection and has been banned from overseas travel. He can face arrest as well.

Yoon's former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun attempted to commit suicide at a detention facility on Wednesday.

Kim was detained on Sunday and formally arrested on Tuesday over charges of treason and is accused of being complicit in imposing martial law.

He is being held at the Seoul Dongbu Detention Center in the capital.

Earlier, the prosecutors' special investigation team searched and seized material from South Korea's Army Special Warfare Command

Meanwhile, Parliament Speaker Woo Won-shik has invoked his authority to form a special committee to launch a parliamentary investigation against Yoon.

A parliamentary probe is "needed to secure public testimony" from Yoon over the Dec. 3 imposition of martial law, Woo told reporters.

While the ruling People Power Party has opposed ousting the president through a parliamentary vote, the main opposition Democratic Party is set to launch a fresh impeachment motion against Yoon on Wednesday.

Yoon, who was elected in 2022 for a five-year term, survived an impeachment motion last weekend after parliament failed to reach a quorum of 200 lawmakers.

With the support of 192 lawmakers, the opposition bloc on Tuesday passed a bill to appoint a special counsel to probe Yoon.













