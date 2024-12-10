China arrests former agriculture minister over alleged bribery

Chinese authorities on Tuesday announced the arrest of its former agriculture minister over alleged bribery, state media reported.

Tang Renjian, China's former minister of agriculture and rural affairs, was arrested for suspected bribe-taking, according to the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

Early this year in May, the Communist Party of China announced a probe into Tang, 61, over "suspected serious violations of discipline and law."

Tang previously served as the governor of north-central Gansu province.