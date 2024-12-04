South Korean party accuses President Yoon of 'treason,' to seek impeachment

South Korea's Democratic Party accused President Yoon Suk Yeol of treason on Wednesday and announced plans to seek his impeachment over his recent declaration of martial law.

"Yoon Suk Yeol's administration is accountable for its unconstitutional and illegal declaration of martial law as an act of treason," said party spokesman Cho Seung-rae.

The party will also file charges against Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who is accused of being the one who proposed the martial law declaration to the president, Interior Minister Lee Sang-min and other officials, calling for immediate investigations and justice.

"Law enforcement agencies must immediately launch an investigation into this act of treason," he added.

- SUPREME COURT TO REVIEW PROCEDURES OF INCIDENT

South Korea's top judge said Wednesday that the Supreme Court will review the procedures that were followed in President Yoon's declaration of martial law.

"The judiciary will ensure its role as the ultimate protector of citizens' rights and freedoms and will work to alleviate any concerns about judicial independence and integrity," The Korea Herald quoted Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae as saying.

Responding to a reporter's question about whether the sudden declaration of martial law could be grounds for impeachment, Cho said "I will address that in due course."

"As the judiciary's role is to safeguard citizens' freedoms and rights through fair adjudication, (the Supreme Court) will do its utmost to ensure that nothing is omitted in fulfilling this duty," he added.

However, he did not share further details on when the Supreme Court is expected to hear the case.

- CALLS FOR RESIGNATION

South Korea's leading labor union, the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, has launched an indefinite general strike, calling for the immediate resignation of President Yoon, according to The Korea Herald.

Additionally, media representatives convened to reiterate their firm opposition to the martial law decree. A group of journalists and officials from a coalition of eight major news media organizations held an emergency press conference, issuing a series of forceful statements that demanded Yoon's immediate resignation and arrest.

Yoon imposed martial law effective late Tuesday for the first time in 45 years. But 190 lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament voted down his move, making it obligatory on him to comply with their motion.

A Cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo passed the resolution after Yoon backtracked from his decision to impose martial law, which had been rejected by most lawmakers.



