Japan watching situation in S.Korea with ‘grave concern’: Premier

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Wednesday said Tokyo is watching the situation in South Korea with "grave concern" following temporary declaration of martial law by President Yoon Suk Yeol, according to local media.

Premier Ishiba said they are monitoring the developments in South Korea since the declaration of martial law, Kyodo News reported.

"We have been monitoring (developments) since the overnight declaration of martial law with particular and grave concerns," Ishiba said, adding that he is not in a position to comment on South Korea's domestic affairs.

"We will do our utmost to ensure the safety of Japanese people in South Korea," he said.

Japanese prime minister was planning to visit Seoul next month for a meeting with President Yoon. However, he said "nothing specific has been determined" about his trip to South Korea.

On Wednesday, Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson also postponed his scheduled visit to South Korea after political crisis in the East Asian country following brief martial law imposed by President Yoon.

Premier Kristersson was expected to arrive in Seoul on Thursday along with a high-level delegation but the visit has been postponed, Yonhap News reported.

Meanwhile, Australia urged its citizens in South Korea to avoid protests and demonstrations in the country.

"The situation in South Korea is evolving due to developments in domestic politics. Avoid protests and demonstrations. Sites like Gwanghwamun Square and Yeouido in Seoul may have larger crowds and more protest activity than usual" said an advisory on the government's Smartraveller website.

Yoon had imposed martial law effective late Tuesday for the first time in 45 years. But 190 lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament voted down his move, making it obligatory on him to comply with their motion.

A Cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo passed the resolution after Yoon backtracked from his decision to impose martial law, which had been rejected by most of the lawmakers.