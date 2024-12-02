Death toll from massive floods in Malaysia rises to 6

A man wades through a flooded area with his motorcycle in Tumpat, state of Kelantan, Malaysia, Malaysia, 02 December 2024. (EPA Photo)

Massive floods continued to test authorities and citizens in Malaysia and Thailand, despite a slight decrease in the number of people affected and receding water levels in some areas on Monday.

The death toll from massive floods in Malaysia has risen to six, with two more deaths reported on Monday.

The latest casualties were reported from the flood-battered Machang city of Kelantan state, the official Bernama news agency reported.

However, the number of displaced people across the country has decreased slightly, from 150,000 to nearly 140,000.

Rain-triggered floods struck western Perak state again on Monday, forcing authorities to evacuate over 100 residents.

The state Disaster Management Committee has warned that at least two rivers' water levels remain dangerous.

Kelantan state has been the hardest hit, with 96,743 people evacuated, according to data from the National Disaster Management Agency.

In Thailand, where 12 people have been killed by flooding since last week, floodwaters are receding in some southern districts, including the economic hub of Hay Yai, and many residents are returning to their homes, the Bangkok Post reported.

Authorities have advised residents in Yala and Pattani provinces that floodwaters may rise as more water is discharged through the Bang Lang Dam in the Bannang Sata district of Yala until Monday.

Local authorities are assessing the damage, while Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the government intends to compensate every household affected by flooding.

Floods are a common occurrence in Southeast Asia, owing to the northeast monsoon, which brings heavy rain from November to March.