Death toll from flooding rises to 12 in Thailand

The death toll from massive flooding in Thailand has risen to 12, with over 640,000 households affected, authorities said on Sunday.

Five people were drowned in southern Songkhla, three in Pattani, two in Narathiwat and one each in Phatthalung and Yala provinces, Bangkok Post reported on Sunday, citing the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department.

Rescuers and municipality workers dug through the debris and started to repair roads in Thailand's southern economic hub while flooding in the southern provinces remains serious.

Hat Yai, the economic center in Thailand's south and the main destination for tourists from Malaysia, is slowly getting back to normal.

Municipality workers started to remove flood debris and repair roads in the city to clear the surfaces for traffic after flooding from rain and overflowing canals paralyzed the city,

The overall situation of floods in the Hat Yai municipality has improved," according to the municipality.

Floods, however, continued in most areas in the region with some sections of main roads still submerged.

Motorists are advised to check for updated information from the provinces and highways department for safety reasons.

Weather authorities on Sunday warned of heavy rains, strong winds and stormy seas in Songkhla and Narathiwat provinces, while torrential rains are expected in Phatthalung and Yala provinces.















