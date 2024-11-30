Vietnam bans vaping, heated tobacco products

Vietnam has taken a decisive step to safeguard public health by banning vaping and heated tobacco products, a move welcomed by global health leaders.

Vietnam's National Assembly approved on Saturday a comprehensive ban on e-cigarettes, including their production, sale, import, storage, transportation, and use, starting in 2025.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised Vietnam's action, posting on X: "Congratulations, Vietnam, on making this bold decision to protect your citizens, especially the young ones, from vaping and heated tobacco products."

The ban comes as global concerns grow over the popularity of e-cigarettes and similar devices, which are often marketed as safer alternatives to traditional smoking.

Public health experts have warned about their potential to introduce nicotine addiction to a new generation, particularly among teenagers.

Vietnam's decision aims at curbing the rising use of alternative tobacco products among young people, underscoring the country's commitment to tackling health risks associated with smoking.

The country has a longstanding history of implementing stringent anti-smoking policies. With this ban, it joins a growing list of nations taking proactive measures to regulate or prohibit the use of alternative tobacco products, signaling a strong stance on public health priorities.