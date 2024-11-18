XI REMINDS BIDEN OF CHINAS RED LINES IN MEETING ON MARGINS OF APEC SUMMIT

Xi reminds Biden of China's 'red lines' in meeting on margins of APEC summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping highlighted his country's "red lines" and guiding principles in a meeting Sunday with outgoing US President Joe Biden in Peru.

Speaking with his American counterpart on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit (APEC) summit in the capital Lima, Xi stressed the importance of respecting core interests to avoid conflict, according to a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

"Contradictions and differences between major countries like China and the United States are unavoidable," he said, adding neither side should undermine the other's core interests or seek confrontation.

He outlined the Taiwan issue, democracy and human rights, China's system and its right to development as four red lines, describing them as essential guardrails for bilateral ties.

"Cross-Strait peace and 'Taiwan independence' are irreconcilable as water and fire," Xi said, urging the US to support China's "peaceful reunification."

Mentioning the South China Sea, Xi reaffirmed China's sovereignty and territorial claims, calling dialogue the best approach to manage disputes.

He also cautioned against the Thucydides Trap, rejecting the inevitability of conflict between rising and established powers.

"A new Cold War should not be fought and cannot be won," he said, advocating for cooperation over rivalry.

President Biden reiterated the US commitment to the one-China policy, denying intentions to alter China's system, support Taiwan's independence, or engage in conflict. He said the US does not seek a new Cold War.

Both leaders expressed readiness to expand cooperation and manage differences, with Xi stressing that treating each other as equals is key to fostering stability.

They agreed that a stable China-US relationship is critical to the interests of both peoples and the future of humanity.

The meeting aimed to sustain the "hard-won momentum" toward stabilizing ties between the two major powers, China said.



