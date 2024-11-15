NORTH KOREAS KIM CALLS FOR MASS PRODUCTION OF SUICIDE ATTACK DRONES

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for the rapid mass production of suicide attack drones following performance tests, state media reported Friday.

Kim personally observed the testing of various types of suicide drones developed by a local drone technology institute and affiliated companies.

The drones, capable of precise strikes on both land and sea targets, successfully hit designated locations by following preset tactical routes, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The drones, also known as loitering munitions, have become crucial weapons due to their cost-effective ability to target tanks and other military assets.

Photos from the test showed a drone striking what appeared to be a BMW vehicle, which some experts interpret as a demonstration of North Korea's potential for using drones in high-value target attacks.

Kim praised the drones' performance and emphasized the urgency of starting mass production, citing drones as essential to modern military strategies.

He noted that the global competition to integrate drones into military systems is intensifying, as they are versatile, cost-effective and simple to produce.

He affirmed North Korea's capability to produce a wide variety of drones and explore new tactical uses suited to current warfare needs.

Kim highlighted the importance of integrating unmanned systems with military operations, calling for the immediate establishment of serial production to begin full-scale mass production.

KCNA described the inspection as a pivotal moment for North Korea's national defense, highlighting drones as a practical tool to bolster security and counter external threats.



