South Korea says North Korean soldiers are fighting Ukraine forces

South Korea's spy agency confirmed on Wednesday that North Korean soldiers have been deployed alongside Russian forces in the war against Ukraine. The National Intelligence Service reported that North Korean troops, who had been sent to Russia's Kursk region, are now participating in combat operations.

Published November 13,2024
North Korean soldiers have engaged in combat operations against Ukraine alongside their Russian allies, South Korea's spy agency said on Wednesday.

Seoul's confirmation comes amid growing global criticism as the two countries strengthen military ties, after Pyongyang sent thousands of troops to Russia's Kursk region to aid its war with Ukraine.

"The National Intelligence Service estimates that North Korean troops dispatched to Russia have moved to the Kursk region over the past two weeks," the agency said in a statement.

They had completed deployment to the battlefield, and were already participating in combat operations, it added.

On Tuesday, North Korean state media said Pyongyang had ratified a mutual defence treaty with Russia signed in June by the two countries' leaders, providing for each to come to the other's aid in case of an armed attack.