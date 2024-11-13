China holds joint drill amid escalating maritime tensions with Philippines

China on Wednesday held joint military drills amid escalating maritime disputes with the Philippines, state media reported.

The Southern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) held naval and air combat readiness patrols around the Scarborough Shoal, known as Huangyan Island in China and Panatag Shoal in the Philippines.

"This is a regular lawful patrol and alert activity," said the PLA.

Both Beijing and Manila claim sovereignty over Scarborough Shoal.

The latest drills come after Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. last Friday signed into law the Philippine Maritime Zones Act and Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act, targeting the disputed South China Sea.

Manila refers to parts of the vast water body as the West Philippines Sea.

Beijing lodged a protest, summoned the Filipino ambassador and rejected the laws as a "violation" of Chinese territorial sovereignty.

Manila says the laws aim to reinforce Manila's entitlement and responsibility within its maritime zones which it refers to as the West Philippines Sea.

The Philippines and China have overlapping claims in the warm waters of the resource-rich vast water body.



