Ukraine says 6 killed in Russian airstrikes on southern regions

Ukraine said on Monday that at least six people were killed in Russian airstrikes on southern regions of the war-torn country.

Mykolaiv Governor Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram that an overnight drone attack by Russia on the region's administrative capital killed five people and injured a woman.

Kim said that 22 people sought psychological help on the spot.

He said that the attack caused fires in a multi-story building and a private building, which were promptly extinguished.

Elsewhere, Zaporizhzhia Governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram that one person died and another 21 were injured as a result of Russian attacks on the regional capital.

Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said that emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv as a preventive measure against the threat of a missile attack on the city.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on the attacks.



