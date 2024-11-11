Ukraine says 6 killed in Russian airstrikes on southern regions

 Contact Us
Russian airstrikes on southern Ukraine on Monday killed at least six people, with five fatalities reported in Mykolaiv and one in Zaporizhzhia. The attacks also left dozens injured and caused fires in several buildings, prompting emergency power outages in Kyiv.

Published November 11,2024
Ukraine said on Monday that at least six people were killed in Russian airstrikes on southern regions of the war-torn country.

Mykolaiv Governor Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram that an overnight drone attack by Russia on the region's administrative capital killed five people and injured a woman.

Kim said that 22 people sought psychological help on the spot.

He said that the attack caused fires in a multi-story building and a private building, which were promptly extinguished.

Elsewhere, Zaporizhzhia Governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram that one person died and another 21 were injured as a result of Russian attacks on the regional capital. 

Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said that emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv as a preventive measure against the threat of a missile attack on the city.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on the attacks.