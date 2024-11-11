Malaysian Premier Anwar calls for urgency to ‘permanently’ end genocide in Gaza

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday called for the urgency to "effectively and permanently" end Israel's genocidal acts against the Palestinians in Gaza.

Addressing the Extraordinary Islamic Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in the Saudi capital Riyadh, Anwar said that a "crisis of humanity" has been unfolding in Gaza.

He urged the OIC member states and the international community to address the "plight and sufferings" of the Palestinians.

Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since an attack last year by Hamas, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 43,600 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 102,900 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.